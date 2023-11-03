Sedgley road to shut for four days due to waterworks

Gospel End Street in Sedgley will close from 8am on Monday, November 6, until 6pm on Thursday, November 9.

The street is going to be closed to all vehicular traffic between number 67 to outside number 79 for the duration.

Traffic will be diverted via Vicar Street, Dudley Street, The Bull Ring and vice versa.

The closure is due to South Staffs Water company installing a new clean water supply for a new housing development.

A spokesperson from South Staffs Water said: "We can confirm that there is work planned for three new development connections. The work is due to start on Monday, November 6, and scheduled to finish and the road reopened on Thursday, November 9.

"We have liaised with the council during our planning phase and have agreed entry and arrangements to complete these works."