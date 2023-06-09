The bar on Bilston Street in Dudley has had its licence revoked after a number of breaches were uncovered. Photo: Google Street Map

Dudley Council’s licensing committee has revoked the licence of Cocktails & Dreams in Sedgley following breaches it uncovered during an investigation with the council’s licensing team.

Cocktails & Dreams on Bilston Street, Sedgley, appeared before councillors at a review hearing on Thursday, June 1 after Dudley Police's licensing officers received reports in April of the venue breaking the terms of its conditions.

An investigation was launched alongside Dudley Council’s licensing enforcement team, with evidence including CCTV footage gathered.

Breaches included children not being properly accompanied by adults and being on the premises after agreed hours, the venue remaining open beyond permitted hours and door staff not being properly licensed.

The licence for the bar has been revoked, although a spokesman for Cocktails & Dreams said the bar could continue to trade until the outcome of the appeal.

Sergeant Jon Andrews from the police's partnerships team said: “We know bars and pubs are important social hubs in our communities and we want them to thrive but it’s important they operate in a socially responsible manner.

"That wasn’t the case here. It became clear to us that Cocktails & Dreams wasn’t adhering to the terms of its licence conditions so we had to act and we’re pleased about the licensing committee’s decision.”

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environmental services for Dudley Council, said: “Licensees are responsible for upholding the conditions of their licence.