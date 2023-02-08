Bid to build garage refused due to "detrimental effect" to area

The owners of the cottage on Catholic Lane had wanted to build a six-car garage. Photo: Google Street Map

The bid had been made by the owners of the house on Catholic Lane in Sedgley to build a six-car garage on the two-story cottage, which was won last year as part of a contest alongside a £50,000 Range Rover.

The cottage is located on an area in Sedgley which overlooks Cotwell End Local Nature Reserve and house prices on the Lane regularly top £500,000 per house.

The application said that the two-storey cottage appears on historical maps dating back to 1826 and is locally listed.

It read: "It is proposed to construct a detached 6 Car Garage to the rear of the existing property, making use of the existing fall of the site to ensure the continued uninterrupted views for both the occupant and their neighbours.

"The garage will not be visible from the public highway."

No neighbours were reported as having objected to the plans, but planners at Dudley Council turned down the application on February 1, saying that the impact on the area would be detrimental to the amenity, character and appearance.

The note from the planners read: "The proposed development due to its design, prominence through excessive rearward projection and impact upon outlook would be a discordant and incongruous addition that does not relate to the existing dwelling.