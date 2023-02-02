Sedgley road closed for days due to low voltage cable repairs

Gate Street closed for the work to begin on Wednesday.
The closure is from Tipton Street/Tipton Road to High Holborn.
Traffic will be diverted via Tipton Road, Parkes Hall Road, Eve Lane, Kent Street, Clarence Street, Dudley Road and vice versa.
A road in Sedgley will be closed to traffic until Monday to allow for repairs to a low voltage cable.
