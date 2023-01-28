Notification Settings

Man bailed following arrest over hit and run that left man dead and woman seriously injured

A man has been bailed following his arrest on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Tipton Road, Sedgley where the collision happened.

The collision happened on Tipton Road, in the Woodsetton area of Sedgley, at around 8.30pm on Thursday, when a car struck two people before leaving the scene.

A man, 64, died at the scene, and a woman, 61, was taken to hospital in critical condition. Police told Express & Star today that "she's recovering from her injuries."

Officers said on Friday that a 33-year-old man handed himself in at Brierley Hill Police Station following the incident.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and on Saturday afternoon, police confirmed he has been bailed.

Investigators also recovered a suspect vehicle, which was abandoned in the area and will be forensically examined.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the forces Serious Collisions Unit, said last week: "Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of the man and woman who are still coming terms with what has happened.

"We have specialist family liaison officers supporting them at this incredibly difficult time. We're grateful to all the witnesses who have already come forward to help with our investigation."

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information relating to the incident.

Detective Sergeant Hughes said: "The investigation is far from complete.

"I would urge anyone who was in the area and may have dash cam footage or anyone who saw what happened and hasn't already spoken to us, to please come forward."

Please email fl_collision_invest@westmidlands.police.uk, message Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, or call 101.

