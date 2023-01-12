Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Search on to find culprits for stolen trailer

By James VukmirovicSedgleyPublished:

An investigation has begun to find a water trailer stolen from a Black Country golf club.

West Midlands Police are looking for the people responsible for taking a horse trailer
West Midlands Police are looking for the people responsible for taking a horse trailer

West Midlands Police have launched the investigation after the trailer was taken from the Mark Butler Golf Academy on Sandyfields Road in Sedgley on Wednesday night.

CCTV footage by the academy shows a grey car pulling the trailer and a message has been put out on its Facebook page for help with identifying the car.

The message read: "We have just an hour ago had a horse trailer stolen.

"Please share this post and if anybody knows anything about it or sees it on sale, please let us know, thank you.

"Waiting for more cameras footage and number plates."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “We were called at around 10.45pm on January 11 after a water trailer was reported stolen from Sandyfields Road, Sedgley.

"Investigations are ongoing to track the trailer and identify possible suspects.”

Sedgley
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News