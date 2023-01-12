Search on to find culprits for stolen trailer

West Midlands Police are looking for the people responsible for taking a horse trailer

West Midlands Police have launched the investigation after the trailer was taken from the Mark Butler Golf Academy on Sandyfields Road in Sedgley on Wednesday night.

CCTV footage by the academy shows a grey car pulling the trailer and a message has been put out on its Facebook page for help with identifying the car.

The message read: "We have just an hour ago had a horse trailer stolen.

"Please share this post and if anybody knows anything about it or sees it on sale, please let us know, thank you.

"Waiting for more cameras footage and number plates."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “We were called at around 10.45pm on January 11 after a water trailer was reported stolen from Sandyfields Road, Sedgley.