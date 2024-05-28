Body of woman recovered from Netherton reservoir

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police officers were called to the scene, in Highbridge Road, Netherton at around 8.15am.

The search for the person went on until 10.30am when ambulance crews joined them and the woman's body was recovered.

An ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a person in the water off Highbridge Road in Netherton at 10.36am.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer, critical care paramedic and the trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) were sent to the scene where, on arrival, a woman was pulled from the water.

"Sadly, it quickly became clear she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene."

A police spokesman said: "We were called to a reservoir off Highbridge Road, Netherton, at just before 8.15am today after the body of a woman was found.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances and the woman's next of kin have been informed."