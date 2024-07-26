'Heart full of gold': Devastated family pay tribute to Tyrese Johnson who died in reservoir in Netherton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Tyrese Johnson, who had recently finished school for the summer, got into difficulties in Lodge Farm Reservoir at around 6pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services and specialist search teams were called to the scene and worked through the night to find him.

Tyrese Johnson has been described by his family as having a 'heart full of gold'

Dudley Sub Aqua club and paddle boarders from the Water Sports club also joined the desperate hunt for the youngster.

After working around the clock, the boy's body was recovered shortly before 11.30am on Wednesday by police divers.

Now, his devastated family have paid tribute to him, describing him as having a "heart full of gold".

Police at Netherton Reservoir during the search operation

In a tribute issued by West Midlands Police, the family said: "Tyrese, words can't describe what you meant to us as a family, your loving devoted mom, your brother, dad, your niece and nephew.

"You were a kind loving young man with a heart full of gold. Your warm, gentle, kind hearted soul, simply irreplaceable."

Tributes have been left near to the reservoir following the teen's death

The force confirmed the death of Tyrese has now been referred to the Coroner and said his family have asked for privacy while they continue to mourn his loss.

Dudley Commander, chief supt Anthony Tagg, added: "Our deepest sympathies remain with Tyrese’s family and friends.

"The shock of his death has devastated the whole community and we share that grief."

Heartfelt notes from loved ones have been left by the reservoir in memory of the teen

In the days following the youngster's death, bouquets of flowers, balloons and messages from loved ones have been left near to the reservoir in tribute to him.

One message read: "Rest easy Ty, you'll always be remembered and loved by everyone. You never failed to make me laugh, you were truly the kindest boy ever. Sleep well Ty. Forever 16."

Residents have also expressed their sorrow at the tragic incident, with some saying they couldn't believe what had happened on their doorstep.