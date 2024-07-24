Shock and sadness after body of teenage boy is recovered from 'notorious' area of water at Netherton reservoir

There have also been calls from a councillor for the Netherton and Holly Hall area of Dudley for greater safety and acknowledgement of the dangers of open water following the incident, which saw the body of a 16-year-old pulled from Lodge Farm Reservoir just after 11.30am on Wednesday.

Councillor Elaine Taylor said she just felt so sad for the family and friends of the teenager and said it reinforced her own belief that more should be done to educate people around water safety.

She said: "I just think it's so sad for the family and the young man's friends as it's at the beginning of the holidays and what should be a lovely time has become one that is going to change their lives forever.

"I think we need to reinforce how dangerous our pools and reservoirs, canals and rivers, are and I think there's a lesson here that we need to bring to the forefront again and make youngsters aware of the dangers.

Several people have died in the past after getting into trouble in the reservoir

"My sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends and everyone who is going to left without the youngster as this is something they're going to have to live with and it's just so sad for them."

The disappearance of the 16-year-old at the reservoir on Tuesday evening had seen a huge emergency services response since he was reported to have got into difficulties at around 6.30pm and the roads around the reservoir had remained closed for most of the day.

A few police vans and community support officers could be seen on the adjoining Highbridge Road several hours after the body had been recovered, while the road itself had been reopened and traffic was passing by the reservoir, which covers a large area near homes and the Dudley Watersports club.