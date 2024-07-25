'Fly high, we all miss you': Heartfelt tributes left to tragic 16-year-old at reservoir

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Flowers, notes and balloons lay on the bank of Netherton Reservoir, where the body of a 16-year-old boy was recovered on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 6pm on Tuesday after they boy went missing in the water. After working through the night, his body was found shortly before 11.30am on Wednesday.

"I'm sorry I couldn't save you. I tried as hard as I could," read the words written on one of the cards placed on a bouquet of flowers.

The tributes, whilst heartbreaking, contain nothing but kind words and heartfelt messages, with one poignant message paying tribute to 'the kindest boy ever'.

One message read: "Rest easy, you'll always be remembered and loved by everyone.

"You never failed to make me laugh, you were truly the kindest boy ever. Sleep well. Forever 16."

Another message left by a friend recalled fun times they have had, saying 'they will never forget how they used to run around school'.

The message read: "This doesn't feel real. It was only last month when I said to you 'don't do anything stupid'".

"I will never forget how you would run around school playing Call of Duty or how shocked you were about my chicken and rive being so nice. Fly high, we all miss you."

Residents of the area have taken the chance to visit the vigil to pay their respects to 'Tyrese'

Residents who live near the reservoir also took the chance to show their sorry over the search, with many saying they simply 'can't believe it has happened'.

Sarah Latham, 30, from Knowle Hill Road, said: "It's terrible, you never want to believe that something bad has happened. I really can't imagine what the family must be going through.

"When the officers blocked the road, we all knew something bad must have happened. But we didn't realise that it was something like this."

Another resident said that it is 'terrible' and that the 'community is behind the family'.

Trevor Price, 51, from Highbridge Road, said: "It's terrible really. You really do have to feel bad for the family. We know a teenage went missing in the lake but, we hope the family is okay.

"The community is always here if they need us."