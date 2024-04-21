Four people taken to hospital after three-car crash at junction in Netherton

Police, fire and air ambulance crews were called to the crash on Halesowen Road at the junction of Amphletts Close at around midday.

It happened close to Lidl's supermarket and four fire engines attended with crews from Haden Cross, Old Hill and Brierley Hill. The Midlands Air Ambulance was also in attendance.

Four people have been taken to hospital to be assessed, police confirmed.

The 19 bus route has been diverted via the Halesowen Road towards Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A police statement said Cox’s Lane at the junction of Halesowen Road remains closed with enquiries ongoing.

West Midlands Police is asking anyone with information to get in touch via Live Chat on the force website or by calling 101 quoting log number 1541 of April 21.