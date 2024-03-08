Police issue 10 penalty notices for 'dangerous parking' around schools in Netherton
Ten penalty notices have been issued for 'dangerous parking' around schools in the Netherton area.
By Lisa O'Brien
Published
Last updated
Officers in Dudley said the tickets were issued by police community support officers out on patrol.
On X, formerly Twitter, Dudley Town Police posted this morning: "DCT3 PCSOS have been out and about patrolling schools in netherton area operation parksafe took place and 10 penalty notices were issued for dangerous parking #saferroads #community"