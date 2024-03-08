Police issue 10 penalty notices for 'dangerous parking' around schools in Netherton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers in Dudley said the tickets were issued by police community support officers out on patrol.

On X, formerly Twitter, Dudley Town Police posted this morning: "DCT3 PCSOS have been out and about patrolling schools in netherton area operation parksafe took place and 10 penalty notices were issued for dangerous parking #saferroads #community"