Firefighters tackling factory blaze in Dudley with smoke seen for miles around

Plumes of smoke spotted in the sky over a factory fire in Netherton, Dudley. Photo: Melvin Cooper.

West Midlands Fire Service responded to the "significant fire" on Crackley Way in Netherton, shortly after 12.05pm.

A full site evacuation and roll call has been carried out and everyone has been accounted for.

Smoke can be seen from miles around as crews battle to put out the flames.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Six fire engines and two 4x4 brigade response vehicles responded, crewed by around 35 firefighters.

"The first vehicle arrived at the scene within three minutes of being mobilised. This incident involves a significant fire on the first floor of a factory unit.

"Firefighters in breathing apparatus are attempting to bring the fire under control. We will be issuing updates on this incident when we have them."