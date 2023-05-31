Dudley blaze involving factories, home and caravans being tackled by 30 firefighters

More than 30 firefighters are dealing with a blaze that has involved a factory, a residential property and a pair of caravans.

Fire crews at the scene of the blaze in Wharf Mews, Netherton. Photo: Ria Butcher
Fire crews were called to Wharf Mews in Netherton, Dudley, at around 1.15pm.

Five fire engines, a 4x4 brigade response vehicle and a hydraulic aerial platform responded, crewed by 33 firefighters from several Black Country fire stations.

West Midlands Fire Service has confirmed the fire has caused damage the roof space of both buildings.

Fire crews at the scene of the blaze in Wharf Mews, Netherton. Photo: Ria Butcher
Photos from the scene show smoke coming out from the buildings.

Fire in Wharf Mews, Netherton, Dudley. Photo: Kerrie Jones
A main jet and hose reel have been used as crews work to contain the fire spread.

More to follow.

