Dudley blaze involving factories, home and caravans being tackled by 30 firefighters

Fire crews were called to Wharf Mews in Netherton, Dudley, at around 1.15pm.
Five fire engines, a 4x4 brigade response vehicle and a hydraulic aerial platform responded, crewed by 33 firefighters from several Black Country fire stations.
West Midlands Fire Service has confirmed the fire has caused damage the roof space of both buildings.
Photos from the scene show smoke coming out from the buildings.
A main jet and hose reel have been used as crews work to contain the fire spread.
