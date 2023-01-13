Notification Settings

Dudley man fined hundreds of pounds for failing to reduce the height of a wall

By Mark MorrisNethertonPublished:

A man has been fined for failing to reduce the height of a wall on land he owns in Dudley.

Dudley Magistrates Court.

Ali Fanstar, of Cinderbank, Netherton, admitted breaching the enforcement notice issued by Dudley Council in January 2019.

He was given until December 2019 to reduce the height of a perimeter wall to one metre and to remove all building material debris resulting from reducing the height of the wall, from the land he owns in Woodside Road.

The sentencing took place at Dudley Magistrates Court on Wednesday after he pled guilty to breaching the notice.

He was fined £200, ordered to pay an £80 surcharge to victim services and to pay costs of £372, meaning he was required to pay a total of £652.

