Motorists warned of 'significant delays' as electricity work begins

There have been delays after the works by National Grid began on the A491 Market Street in Kingswinford near the Cross Inn Pub on Monday afternoon.

The works have seen temporary traffic lights set up in the area and delays of up to 10 minutes for people travelling on Market Street, Summerhill and Moss Grove in the town, and are expected to run until 4pm on Friday, May 31.

The works are set to take several months to complete in Kingswinford. Photo: Google Street Map

A message about the works said: "Temporary traffic lights due to electricity work on A491 Market Street near The Cross Inn pub. Expect delays until 4pm on May 31."

To find out more about the works, go to one.network/?tm=136486981

National Grid have been contacted for a comment.