Appeal after woman knocked down by car in Kingswinford

https://www.westmidlands.police.uk/

A man and woman were reportedly heard arguing in Bromley Lane at around 10.30pm on Tuesday night before the woman was hit by a car.

The pair left the scene shortly after.

West Midlands Police is appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident – and may have dashcam or doorbell footage – to get in contact by calling 101 or using Live Chat and quoting log 5121 of July 2.