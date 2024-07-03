Express & Star
Appeal after woman knocked down by car in Kingswinford

Police are appealing for information after a woman was knocked down by a car in Kingswinford following a disturbance.

By Lauren Hill
Bromley Lane, Kingswinford. Picture: Google
A man and woman were reportedly heard arguing in Bromley Lane at around 10.30pm on Tuesday night before the woman was hit by a car.

The pair left the scene shortly after.

West Midlands Police is appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident – and may have dashcam or doorbell footage – to get in contact by calling 101 or using Live Chat and quoting log 5121 of July 2.

