Food and drink festival for next weekend in doubt due to 'serious concerns'

The Social Eats Food & Music Festival Kingswinford is set to take place on Saturday, July 6, however councillors at South Staffordshire District Council are set to make a ruling on whether the event can proceed just five days earlier.

The festival will have some of the best tribute acts in the country, including The Police and Bryan Adams. Street Foot and hand-crafted cocktails will also be available for those at the Kewford Eagles Football Club, where the event is set to take place.

However Environmental Health officers have raised an objection to the event with the council. They state that last year the licence granted had a capacity of 4,000 people and an event management plan submitted to them in May quoted attendance of 3,000.