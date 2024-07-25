Public toilet to be converted into shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dudley Council has given permission to convert the disused public toilets in Wall Heath into a retail unit.

The block is set behind Enville Road, next to the car park behind Albion Parade shopping centre.

Head of planning Carl Mellor gave the go-ahead for the scheme, which will see the footprint of the building enlarged and a first floor added.

A report by planning officer James Mason said the proposals were acceptable in both principle and design, and would have no adverse impact on neighbours.

"Overall, the redevelopment of the site is a general improvement and allows for the redevelopment of a derelict former public toilet, which detracts from the wider character of the area," said Mr Mason.