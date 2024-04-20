Trio of mums win two awards after inspirational memorial campaign for beloved teacher

Kingswinford teacher Adele Howells died of cancer in 2022, aged just 44, leaving children and parents at her Wyre Forest primary school devastated.

Adele Howells

Mums Alison Timmins, Hayley Tarbet and Sam Stockin, from the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) at Far Forest Lea Memorial Primary Academy, successfully raised £7,000 for a peace garden and memorial.

Now open for children and staff as a place of reflection, the peace garden was recognised by last week's Worcestershire Education Awards. The trio won the Community Involvement Award and the Outstanding Achievement Award.

Alison Timmins, PTA chair, said: “To win the Community Involvement Award was amazing but then to be presented with the Outstanding Achievement Award was totally overwhelming.”

It was an emotional moment at the climax of the glittering awards dinner, held at the Bank Hotel, Bransford, near Worcester, as the three mums dedicated their awards to teacher Adele Howells, who died, aged 44, in 2022.

They had been nominated by head of school Mokshuda Begum who said their “dedication to the betterment of the school community is truly unparalleled".

Mrs Begum described how the mums had worked “tirelessly” to secure thousands of pounds in grants to support teaching and learning, funding new books for the library, playground improvements and working behind the scenes to provide vital support to the school and its pupils.

She said it was through their “hard work and determination” they were able to raise more than £7,000 to create the peace garden and memorial to Miss Howells. The school is part of the Severn Academies Educational Trust.

Chief executive Chris King said: “We are delighted that the exemplary work of Alison, Hayley and Sam has been recognised in this way. They are most deserving of these awards and we congratulate them.”

The Worcestershire Education Awards are organised by Birmingham Newman University and Newsquest.