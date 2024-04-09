Express & Star
Plans lodged for two new homes on land in Kingswinford road

Council planners are being asked to approve two new homes at the end of a cul-de-sac in Kingswinford.

By Martyn Smith
Published

The application is for two semi-detached houses on land next to an existing property in Honeysuckle Avenue.

The proposed new houses would be two-storey, two-bedroom homes which would be traditional in design and appearance.

Further details can be viewed in the planning section on Dudley Council’s website.

