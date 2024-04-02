Residents celebrate after application for HMO refused after protests

A planning application for a Lawful Development Certificate to convert a house on the Blandford Mere estate.

Residents from Blanford Mere estate contacted former councillor Shaz Saleem with concerns about a planning permission for an HMO on the estate.

Police in partnership with Dudley council, have been working to reduce HMOs because of the increase to crime.

Residents were also concerned about the increase to traffic to get on or off the estate.

Mr Saleem said: "The residents strongly objected to this, and I'm very pleased to report thanks to Article 4, the Lawful Development Certificate (LDV) has been refused!

"This is what One Community is all about, working together supporting one another! Thank you to all the residents who attended this mornings meeting and for their support."