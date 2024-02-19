A tree which stands outside the Prince Albert pub on the roundabout linking the A449 and Enville Road in Wall Heath,was chopped down after tree surgeons deemed it unsafe due to rot.

The tree was described by residents as being 'full of memories' and a 'landmark of the community'.

One local resident, Cassie Gray, said: "Everyone knows the tree, especially because of what was around it – during lockdown, local children would decorate rocks and leave them at the tree for others to find them. Every event we held here, like Christmas and Halloween, involved the tree, whether we were decorating it or putting things around it.