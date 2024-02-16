MP hears about good work of Lions group at presentation night

Kingswinford & Stourbridge Lions Club CIO welcomed Dudley South MP Mike Wood to its presentation evening on Friday, February 9 at Stourbridge Institute and Social Club where funds were handed out to local charities and good causes.

Mr Wood presented donations to all the volunteers that assisted with the Lion’s Christmas collections, which raised funds in support of the Lions own charities as well as other partner charities.

Lions president Steve Rice thanked the collecting teams for their hard work and praised the generosity of the local residents that the volunteers saw during the sleigh outings, and shoppers who dropped change in the tins and made card donations.

Mr Rice also thanked the management of Sainsbury’s, Aldi, and Morrisons for allowing collections outside their stores over the Christmas period.

Mike Wood said: “The Lions and all those who volunteer with them do a fantastic job at raising vital funds that really make a difference to good causes and charities across our community.

“It was a real pleasure to present the donations at the Lions annual presentation evening, and I really would encourage community-minded individuals, organisations or local charities to get in touch with the Lions to find out more about helping raise money for their cause.”

The Lion’s next event is a free Charity Concert on Wednesday, March 27 at Brierley Hill Civic Centre.

Entry is by ticket only and any local groups or associations that would like to attend can contact secretary@kandslions.org.uk