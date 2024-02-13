Kingswinford diversions due to police incident
A police incident in Kingswinford has caused diversions this afternoon.
By Adam Smith
Published
Last updated
Buses and motorists have been diverted due to the incident on Hinksford Lane.
National Express West Midlands warned passengers about disruption to its services.
It tweeted: "Service disruption. Due to a police incident on Hinksford Lane, Kingswinford, the 16 will be diverting both directions via: Bridgnorth Road, Wolverhampton Road and Holyhead Road."
National Express West Midlands added: "We apologise for any disruption to your journey."