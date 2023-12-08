Internet firm promises further consultation with angry Kingswinford residents over new broadband roll out plans.

Around 50 residents of Wharfedale Close, Lynwood Avenue and the surrounding area turned out at a meeting with representatives of Brsk at Kingswinford Community Centre last night to object to what they say is 'agressive marketing' by them

It included letters through residents' doors saying telecom poles were to be erected nearby, and leaflets on lampposts saying which properties they would be outside.

A petition has been signed by every resident in Wharfedale Close against the plans, with the company say are necessary due to copper technology becoming largely obsolete by 2025 which they are getting ready for.

Regional manager Laura Richardson who attended the meeting acknowledged the consultation process could have been done better and pledged to address the concerns of all residents, including making plans more transparent.

She said: "Poles are required to deploy the network in some areas because in certain instances, a large amount of infrastructure already exists underground, which leaves no space for any new network there. We will need to take each individual area and assess what is needed because in three years time if it is not us installing poles where necessary, it will be other companies in three years time;."

"But I admit the way we have gone about it with the residents we are seeing tonight has not been the best policy and we as a company will address each person's concerns and hold another meeting where they can see clearer plans."

Barry Slack, who lives in Wharfedale Close and organised the petition, said the first time he had heard of Brsk or what they were planning to do was when he had a notice put through his door saying they would be puttting a pole up near his home.

He said: "This road, and as far as we know the whole estate as always maintained a full underground infrastructure for services, which we all wish to uphold.

"Therefore, as no-one on our street wants the service surely it cannot be cost effective to install telegraph poles and to be told it will happen without much information on why or when is not right which has been hear loud and clear.’

Kingswinford South councillor Luke Johnson said the meeting had been badly organised in a small venue and the company's whole campaign to target residents in the Dudley borough had got off on the wrong foot,

He said: "People are clearly happy with the services they are getting – if the time comes when the country as a whole does need to change the way broadband is provided then Brsk as well as other companies can come back and talk then. In the meantime they need to provide a lot more information and clarity about what they are offering and what it will mean to potential customers."

In August, residents of Ridgewood Avenue in Wollaston claimed a victory against similar plans by the company, and people in Hagley have also objected to their marketing techniques.

A second meeting with the KIngswinford residents is due to be held in the new year at Dudley Kingswinford Rugby Club,