Emergency services rushed to the scene of a huge blaze at the Pensnett Trading Estate on First Avenue, Kingswinford, in the early hours of last Thursday.

The incident saw around 60 firefighters and 12 fire engines tackle the fire, with the entirety of the building affected.

Now, fire investigators have determined the fire "was most likely started accidentally".

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesperson said: "From the scene examination conducted by our fire investigation team, it has been concluded that the fire at Pensnett Trading Estate was most likely started accidentally."

The fire at Pensnett Trading Estate before firefighters arrived

The blaze saw a portion of the wall surrounding the building collapse, with residents who live nearby advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Emergency services confirmed that no deaths had been reported and said they would revisit the site in the days following the blaze to check for hotspots.

The huge fire meant that all the gates on the trading estate were closed due to emergency workers working at the scene, with cars from West Midlands Police also helping to block access.