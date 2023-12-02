Kingswinford Community Group launched its own Christmas video project with the help of local businesses.

The video, which was released days before the town's light switch-on event this weekend, shows members of various Kingswinford-based businesses dancing to the unmistakeable sound of Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You.

The video was created by community group treasurer Brian Bassingthwaighte, who spent 10 hours editing all the clips together.

Brian said: "As a community group, we are made up of a lot of the Kingswinford-based businesses, one of the team remembered seeing a video like this on YouTube.

"We were laughing and joking and saying we could do that, then suddenly everyone starting taking it very seriously. It was a lot of fun. It's a great way to have a bit of fun while showing off the lovely businesses here."

Brian either filmed the clips himself or had clips sent to him from various businesses, which he edited together to make the festive video.

Brian continued: "Some of the videos were sent to me, others I went out to film them. It took around 10 hours in total to edit together, that song is really stuck in my head.

"Not everyone was able to contribute obviously, which is a shame because it's just fun and the more we can get in the video the better. We have said we are going to do another one at the lights switch-on event this Sunday."

The community group is helping to organise the annual Kingswinford lights switch-on event this Sunday, when hundreds of people are expected in Kingswinford town centre for awide range of festivities.

The Christmas light switch-on event this year starts at 3pm on Sunday, December 3, and will include a range of activities including a festive Santa's Grotto, Christmas Market, live music and entertainment.

For more information, visit the event page dudleyci.co.uk/services/kingswinford-christmas-lights-switch-on-2023.