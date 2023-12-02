Kingswinford bus users face diversion due to lights switch on
Bus users in Kingswinford are being reminded there may be disruption tomorrow due to the Christmas lights switch on in the town.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
If you are heading to Wolverhampton on the number 16, it will be diverted from Moss Grove via High Street, Standhills Road, The Portway, and High Street to rejoin the normal line of route.
Buses coming from Wolvehampton to Stourbridge will follow the reverse of the above route.
For full details go to www.nxbus.co.uk/