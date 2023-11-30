Sixty firefighters called to major blaze at Pensnett Trading Estate

West Midlands Fire Service has said 12 fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to Pensnett Trading Estate on First Avenue, Kingswinford.

In a post on social media at around 5.20am, the fire service added: "People in the local area are asked to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution."

Photos shared on social media show flames and smoke pouring out of the estate.

National Express West Midlands has said the fire has stopped it getting buses into service, with the operator having a depot elsewhere on the estate.

In a statement warning of service disruption the firm said: "Due to fire (at Pensnett Trading Estate) we are unable to get buses into service at present.

"There is severe disruption to services 2/A, 6, 7, 9, 11/A, 14, 19, 24, 126 and X10. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by circumstances beyond our control.

The operator later added: "We are operating a limited service on all routes except service 14A which is not running at present.

Disruption to services will continue through this morning."