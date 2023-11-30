The fire broke out at a unit on Pensnett Trading Estate on First Avenue in Kingswinford in the early hours of Thursday morning, with around 60 firefighters and 12 engines from across the region battle called at around 4am.

A video taken by a witness showed the severity of the fire, with flames clearly visible through the windows, doors and shuttered entranceway and smoke pouring out into the air from the unit.

West Midlands Fire Service confirmed later in the morning that parts of the two-storey unit had collapsed and while the fire was under control, it wasn't fully extinguished, with a burning smell still lingering in the air hours later.

The severity of the fire meant that all gates to the trading estate were closed as crews continued to work on the fire, with cars from West Midlands Police also visible at entrances.

It meant that companies operating inside the estate were unable to open during the morning and traffic was also affected, with long queues seen on both Stallings Lane and Dudley Road.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly after 4am on (Thursday) 30 November, we responded to Pensnett Trading Estate on First Avenue, Kingswinford.

"Twelve fire engines crewed by around 60 firefighters from Black Country fire stations attended the scene. Two hydraulic aerial platforms were also mobilised.

"This is a fire in a two-storey industrial unit measuring 50m x 20m, which is entirely affected by fire. Parts of the building have collapsed. Crews have surrounded the fire and it is under control, but hasn’t yet been fully extinguished. Crews have been supported by a drone.

"Police and Ambulance colleagues have also been in attendance. There have been no casualties.

"Traffic is heavy due to our presence in the area and a number of bus routes have been impacted.

"Local residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed at this time."

The fire at Pensnett Trading Estate before firefighters arrived

The fire service posted an update later in the morning at 11.55am to confirm that the fire was under control and the response was being scaled down as a result.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We are scaling down our response to this incident to three fire engines and a single hydraulic aerial platform.

"The fire is under control and only small pockets of fire remain. Crews continue to work at the scene to fully extinguish the blaze.

"The site has been reopened and most premises are accessible.

"Some disruption to certain sites at the estate will remain.

"Windows and doors can be re-opened."

Smoke could be seen coming from the unit, with fire crews still working to get the fire under control

National Express West Midlands said the fire stopped it getting buses into service, with the operator having a depot elsewhere on the estate.

A National Express West Midlands spokeswoman said: "As at 9.30am the following National Express West Midlands services are currently disrupted due to a fire at Pensnett Trading Estate: 2, 2A, 6, 7, 9, 11/11A, 14, 19, 24, 126 & X10.

"We will be operating a limited number of services on these routes throughout the day and customers are advised to check our social media or website for the latest updates.

"You can use your tickets on other operators' buses but please bear in mind services will be busy and you should expect delays. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

It was later reported by National Express West Midlands that the services were able to start up again following the disruption and was operating as close to schedule as possible.

Fire engines were visible from the entranceway to the trading estate

A spokeswoman for National Express West Midlands, said: "As at 1pm, National Express West Midlands services 2, 2A, 6, 7, 9, 11/11A, 14, 19, 24, 126 & X10 are now operating their routes as close to schedule as possible.

"We'd like to thank customers for their patience as we recover from this morning's disruption to services caused by a fire at Pensnett Trading Estate."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by fire colleagues to a fire at a factory on Pensnett Trading Estate in Kingswinford at 4.20am and sent a paramedic officer to the scene.

"Following a thorough search, no patients were found and we were stood down."

LCP Group, which owns the estate, has been contacted for a comment.