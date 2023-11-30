First phase of £1 million congestion-busting works on track to finish early

Dudley Council highways bosses said the works – at the junction of Cot Lane, Swindon Road, Lodge Lane and Summerhill in Kingswinford and Wall Heath – had almost been completed.

The new improved traffic lights will be switched back in a couple of weeks.

The second phase, which was not due to start until after Christmas, will now get under way in the middle of December.

It will see works at the traffic lights on the junction of Stallings Lane, Moss Grove, Wolverhampton Road and Dudley Road.

In order to minimise disruption during the festive period, the work will be phased so temporary lights will not go up until the New Year.

It is scheduled to be completed by April.

The third and final phase of work will see improvements to the junction of Moss Grove, High Street, Market Street and Summerhill.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays while the works take place.

But council bosses say it will result in improved traffic flow, as well as improving air quality.

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environmental services, said: “I am delighted that we are ahead of schedule with these very important improvements and would like to personally thank the team for their hard work.

“Residents, businesses and schools have asked us to look at ways of improving access for people who walk and cycle in the area, while reducing congestion during peak journey times for motorists.

“The second phase will start soon, a month ahead of schedule, and we expect again delays while it is undertaken.

“I would urge people who travel in this area to keep up to date with the works through our traffic pages and try to plan journeys before setting out.

“We would like to thank residents who continue to be supportive of this critical work and I assure everyone that we will do all we can to keep disruption to a minimum.”

Councillor Dr Rob Clinton, cabinet member for climate change, said: “It is great to see this project progressing so well ahead of schedule.

“The works will help to reduce congestion to one of the busiest transport corridors in the borough, lowering our carbon footprint and having a positive impact on air quality.

“I would like to thank motorists for playing their part while we undertake these important improvements.”