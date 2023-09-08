Notification Settings

Music for all to celebrate 90 years of Royal British Legion branch

By Deborah Hardiman

Music will be the focus of the action at a community event to mark the 90th anniversary of the launch of Kingswinford Royal British Legion branch.

Kingwinsford Royal British Legion members John Bennett, Bob Townsend and Sue Grainger will host a community open day on Sunday to mark the branch's 90th anniversary

Event organisers at the base in Summerhill, Kingswinford, will be throwing open the doors from 1.15pm on Sunday to all residents for activities including performances put on by the 2488 Kingswinford Squadron Air Training Corps band, Summerhill School Choir, and Wolverhampton Pipe Band.

There will also be a short service led by the Rev Adam Hadley, of St Mary's Church featuring its choir.

Tickets for a special afternoon tea menu have sold out but there will be other refreshments and a bar available.

Kingswinford Royal British Legion club secretary Dawn Rides says: "We are celebrating the 90th anniversary of the branch forming. It is very much a community organisation. It's not just about the ex-servicemen and the Poppy Appeal. Residents don't need to have a military background to become a member.

"We have bingo nights, men's activities, and several organisations meet here such as bridge, drama and dieting groups."

Entertainer Vicky Elise will be performing from 7pm until late.

The branch was originally set up at the former Old Court House pub in 1933 for a place for war veterans to meet and organise its Poppy Appeals before they managed to acquire land to build the current clubhouse.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

