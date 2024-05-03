Dudley Zoo welcomes two adorable new four-legged arrivals

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The staff at the Dudley attraction have welcomed two adorable baby reindeers into the paddock, Flynn and Flora.

Little Flynn was born to first-time mum Ivy on April 21, while Lily gave birth to baby Flora five days later.

Little reindeer Flynn. Photos: Dudley Zoo

The calves join four-week-old Koda in the reindeer paddock. They all share the same 'alpha male' dad, Kenny.

In a post on social media, Dudley Zoo staff wrote: "We’ve got more tiny hooves in the reindeer paddock following the arrival of two further newborn calves.

Flora and her mum having a refreshing drink. Photos: Dudley Zoo

"Work on our new ‘Reindeer Ravine’ is progressing well on the lower zoo site and we’ll be revealing more soon.

"If you're visiting over the Bank Holiday weekend, don't forget to see our newbies!"

Tickets can be booked at dudleyzoo.org.uk.