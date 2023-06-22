Pupils plant Maple tree in honour of 44-year-old teacher who died of cancer

Adele Howells

Popular teacher Adele Howells, from Kingswinford, died last November and pupils at Far Forest Lea Memorial CE Primary Academy wanted to mark her memory.

The school's Pupil Parliament came up with the idea of planting a Maple tree to represent the class, named Maple, which Adele Howells taught.

Led by 11-year-old Prime Minister Oscar Matthews, whose two older brothers had also each been taught by Miss Howells for two years, the parliament wanted a memorial plaque and an inscription has been etched into a bench to sit alongside the tree.

Mokshuda Begum, head of school, said: “Miss Howells fondly referred to her class as her ‘wonderful onesies’ and ‘terrific twosies’ with it being a mixed Year 1 and 2 class and she had taught Oscar’s family for 6 years in total, so had been a big influence.

“I am delighted the parliament were able to execute their idea with support from our community.”

The inscription, in loving memory of Miss Howells, reads: "Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear."

Pupil Parliament members Rory Merson, Selena Reaves, Araminta Crewe and Oscar Matthews

Mrs Begum added: “At Far Forest, we not only nurture our pupils to become courageous advocates and global citizens, we believe growing brilliance allows our pupils to have a voice and see their ideas come to fruition.

“Growing brilliance is the Severn Academies Educational Trust’s pledge and as a new school to the trust our children are demonstrating this in buckets. We are so proud of what they have achieved and that they were able to see this project through before moving onto high school. This has been a great legacy project of our Year 6 pupils.”

An Aviva Crowdfunder to create a Garden of Peace and Reflection in the school grounds in memory of Miss Howells, who taught there for 16 years, smashed its £6,000 target, and has now closed with a total raised of £7,472, including match funding and gift aid.