Dispersal order in place ahead of motorcyclist's funeral after trouble at vigil

Paul Skidmore was tragically killed in a collision on Stream Road, Kingswinford, on March 21.

Paul Skidmore, also known as Pauly, was aged just 19 when he died after a collision on Stream Road, Kingswinford, on March 21.

A bike vigil was held in memory of the motorcycle enthusiast a few days later, leading to the "dangerous" driving of off-road and quad bikes outside the Dell Stadium in Brierley Hill.

One man was hit by a car at the vigil while another was arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

As a result, police enforced a dispersal order, launched drones, and warned drivers that a stinger device could be used on vehicles.

Now, police have announced that a dispersal order will be put in place in Kingswinford from 8pm tonight until 8pm on Saturday to coincide with Mr Skidmore's funeral.

The dispersal order will be in place on Stream Road at the junction with Glynne Avenue in Kingswinford, where Paul died.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We’re aware that there will be a large number of people attending the funeral tomorrow of Paul Skidmore who sadly died in a collision in Kingswinford on 21 March.

"We appreciate that this is a difficult time for Paul’s family and friends and we urge people to honour his memory respectfully, so that the funeral can take place peacefully.

"There will be an unobtrusive police presence provided by local officers during the funeral. This is with the full consent of Paul’s family.

"We urge mourners to attend in a safe and responsible manner. We will not tolerate dangerous driving, disorder or anti-social behaviour.

"We will have a dispersal order in place from 8pm this evening, Thursday 1 June, until 8pm on Saturday 3 June in Kingswinford on Stream Road at the junction of Glynne Avenue. The order is in place to reduce harassment, alarm and distress to people.

"We also have a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in place at Fens Pool, Brierley Hill.