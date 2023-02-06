Dudley pub plaques honour three brothers who fought in First World War - and lived next door

Pictured with the plaques are Bob Townsend, president of the Royal British Legion in Kingswinford, standard bearer Jonathan Bennett, Mike Glattback, a teacher at Summerhill School, Joy and Guy Marshall and Councillor Shaz Saleem

The commemorative tributes can now be found at the Bridge Inn, in Kingswinford, and recognise the lives of Leonard, Harry and William Daw.

The three men - who each died in their 20s amid the war - lived adjacent to the pub at 29 Daley Brook Road in a cottage which has since been demolished.

But now their memory will live on after the project, funded with the help of nearby Summerhill School, was set up to honour those who died in the First and Second World Wars in Wall Heath and Kingswinford.

Summerhill School, which is affiliated to the Royal British Legion in Kingswinford, raised £1000 of the £13,000 needed to pay for 108 plaques by appealing to businesses and residents in the area.

Mike Glattback, teacher and head of community projects at the Lodge Lane school, said: "Putting the plaques on the wall was a really proud moment, it is a fruition of a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes.

"We've got to keep ploughing on and honour the 108 soldiers – It is important that local businesses and people come forward if they are able to."

Harry Daw, christened William Henry Daw, is one of the brother's being honoured with a plaque.

William Henry Daw, or "Harry" as he was better known, was the eldest of the brothers, and served with the Worcestershire Regiment – he was killed in battle in 1916 at the age of 26.

Leonard Daw was also killed in action in 1914 at the age of 21 – he also served with the Worcestershire Regiment, and was a labourer in the iron works before he was enlisted.

William Daw, who was stationed with the Royal Field Artillery as a driver of horses, died of double pneumonia in 1917 at the age of 20.

The school was inspired to get involved in the project by Black-Country based authors Joy and Guy Marshall, who wrote 'The Lost Sons of Wall Heath and Kingswinford', and chair The Wall Heath and Kingswinford War Memorial Group.

Joy, who started researching the soldiers 10 years ago, said: "I have been in touch with a relative of the brothers and she was absolutely overwhelmed – she said she is going to come and look at the plaques.

"I think that these soldiers need to be remembered and it's nice that we are doing that, as the plaques say, 'lest we forget'."

Councillor Shaz Saleem, who represents Kingswinford North and Wall Heath on Dudley Council, has also been involved in the project, contributing funds to the production of the plaques himself.

He said: "I think it is absolutely amazing, this is such an important project as this is for our future generation to understand that these men paved the way for them.

"I want to thank Summerhill School and The Wall Heath and Kingswinford War Memorial Group for organising this project, and I am grateful to all of the businesses that have been involved."