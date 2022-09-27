Restaurant owner fined for food hygiene breaches after rating plummeted from four to zero

The owner of the New Wall Heath Tandoori was ordered to pay £4,000. Photo: Google Street Map

Dudley Council’s environmental health brought a case against Nadeem Ahmed, proprietor of The New Wall Heath Tandoori after finding so many issues its food hygiene rating plummeted from four to zero.

On September 21, Dudley Magistrates’ Court heard that when visiting the restaurant on High Street in Wall Heath in August last year, environmental health officers found a number of failings including evidence of pest activity and poor pest proofing in the external food storeroom.

The High Street premises was not maintained in a clean condition, the documented food safety management system had not been reviewed and implemented, and the new owner had failed to register the food business.

This reduced the restaurant’s rating on the Food Standards Agency’s food hygiene rating system from four out of five to zero, the lowest possible score.

A follow-up visit was undertaken approximately one month later to ensure conditions had improved, with the business now having a rating of four once again.

In court, Ahmed’s representatives explained how he had put measures in place to rectify the issues and the restaurant has received an updated score of four out of five in January this year.

The Magistrates’ said they recognised the hard work and effort made by Ahmed and reduced the fine he was ordered to pay by half.

He was fined £2,000 for one of the charges, ordered to pay costs of £1,800 and a victim surcharge of £200.

Councillor Ian Bevan, cabinet member for public health, said: "I’m pleased with this outcome following the thorough investigation by our environmental health officers.