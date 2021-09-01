Refurbished Black Country pub reopening this week

Sharon Osborne is running The Bridge Inn with husband Steven

Steven and Sharon Osborne have taken over The Bridge Inn in Kingswinford which has been closed for a redevelopment.

The former Banks's pub is now run by Black Country Ales and the couple, from Willenhall, have been brought in to manage it.

It is their first venture into the pub industry, with Steven having previously worked in a factory and Sharon an office.

The Bridge, which will have a focus on real ales, will reopen on Thursday and the couple, who have been married for two years, are looking forward to welcoming the punters through the doors.

The refurb has seen the boozer fitted out with improved facilities and a larger beer garden added.

Sharon said: "We have wanted to do it for years. Three or four years ago I rang Black Country Ales. They told me I needed to get a licence and get some training so that's what I did. I did some training at the Black Country Arms in Walsall.

"I'm really excited. We've got a great Facebook following, people are really excited in the area.