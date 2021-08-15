Woman found dead in canal in Kingswinford

A woman was found dead in a canal in the Black Country.

The woman's body was recovered from the water near the Navigation pub in Kingswinford on Sunday morning.

Police said her death not was believed to be suspicious.

A large police presence was seen at the scene on Sunday morning, while fire crews assisted in helping to recover the woman from the water.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "Sadly, a woman’s body was recovered from the canal in Kingswinford on Sunday morning.

"This happened near the Navigation pub. Uniformed officers are in the area and we are investigating the circumstances around her death, however at this time it is not believed to be suspicious."

