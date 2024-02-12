Officers took action after becoming aware of the meet at a car park near Mucklow Hill in Halesowen on Sunday evening.

In addition to seizing cars, police say "a number" of Section 59 warnings were issued to drivers.

This means if they are spotted driving recklessly within the next 12 months, they can have their vehicle seized and, if found in breach of the street cruising injunction which is in place in the Black Country, will be arrested.

The ban on street racing – which covers the whole of the boroughs of Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall – was enforced following a High Court ruling.

The injunction prohibits people driving, being a passenger or a rider, at a gathering where there is motor racing, motor stunts, or other dangerous or obstructive driving.

Anyone breaching the ban will be in contempt of court and could face penalties including imprisonment, a fine, or an order to have their assets seized.

West Midlands Police works to tackle street racing across the region as part of Operation Hercules.

Mark Campbell, who leads the operation, said: "We seized more vehicles in our latest operation and issued a number of Section 59 warnings.

"Operation Hercules is our ongoing action to target people involved in street racing or car cruising where vehicles are driven in an anti-social or dangerous manner.

"We have the power to arrest suspects or issue Section 59 notices which means a vehicle can be seized if spotted being driven recklessly again within 12 months.

“We won’t tolerate illegal street racing or cruising on the region’s roads. People have been killed and seriously injured at these types of events in the past and our ultimate aim is to keep people safe.

“We work closely with our partners on a range of tactics to identify, disrupt and enforce against those taking part or observing. Our priority is keeping the roads safe for all.”

Those who would like to report an incident of street racing should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force's website, by calling 101. Alternatively, people can email asbu@wolverhamptonhomes.org.uk

For more details about the street racing injunction, visit the Wolverhampton Council website.