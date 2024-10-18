Care home deluged with birthday cards after community appeal for cards for 100th birthday resident

The lady lives in Gower Gardens Residential Home, Kent Road, Halesowen and staff wanted to give her a birthday she will never forget.

Matt Bell, from the home, posted on Facebook: "I work as activity coordinator in a residential care home and if you didn’t you do now and we have a lovely lady who will be celebrating her 100th birthday.

"We are trying to get 100 Birthday cards to celebrate such a massive milestone. We would appreciate it if you would help us with our mission. If you’d like to send a card then please send it to or pop it in to reception if local."

The appeal caught the imagination of Halesowen residents with homemade cards from adults and children, a balloon arch and other 100th birthday momentos began arriving at the home.

Halesowen North Councillor Stuart Henley took up the challenge and with the help of Guides, Youth Clubs and kind-hearted residents have hit the 100 mark before the big day on Tuesday, October 22.

He said: " I delivered more cards that were generously passed on from the 3rd Blackheath (St Pauls) Guides.

"Gower Gardens reached out to me to ask for local support in achieving a target of 100 cards for a lovely lady who will be celebrating her 100th birthday. Thanks to the incredible kindness of the public we not only reached the target but surpassed it, with over 150 cards now collected.

"We would still love your help to make this milestone birthday truly memorable. So keep sending cards."

The birthday girl's granddaughter Jane Underwood has been overwhelmed by the response of Halesowen residents.

She said: "A huge thank you from the birthday girls family (my Nan), truly appreciate all the love and support from the community."

One card which the lady should get is from King Charles, who sends a birthday card to everyone who reaches 100, and 105 and then every year thereafter. And remarkably she will not be the oldest resident, with a male resident turning 106 on Christmas Day.

To send a card to the birthday centenarian address it to Birthday Girl 100, Gower Gardens Residential Care Home, Kent Road, Halesowen, B62 8PQ.

