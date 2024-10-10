Jailed: Man who defrauded Halesowen couple out of £43,000 for work he failed to finish

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Troy Weston, of Cannock, had previously successfully worked at the Halesowen property and was subsequently invited to do a larger project in 2020 which was never finished.

Mr Mark Jackson, prosecutor, told Wolverhampton Crown Court the defendant took payments totalling £43,000 from the couple to cover the cost of materials and other items.

He said the victims had difficulty getting hold of the defendant after he made a start then stopped the work during lockdown.

Weston admitted an offence of participating in fraudulent business carried out by a sole trader at a previous hearing.