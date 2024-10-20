Woman aged in 40s dies in four car road collision on the A456 near Halesowen - police update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A woman aged in her 40s has died in a road collision on the A456 near Halesowen, West Mercia Police has announced.

The woman was driving an Audi E-Tron when it collided with three other vehicles - an VW Passat, Ford Fiesta and Skoda Fabia.

She was announced dead at the scene. A girl in the Audi was taken to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Two men, 25 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers would like to speak to anybody who may have seen the collision or from anybody who has dash cam footage from around the time it happened.

“Please email sciusouth@westmercia.police.uk and quote incident number 00213_i of 19 October.

“Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.”