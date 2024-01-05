Man dies and two others injured after car crashes into tree in Halesowen

Emergency services rushed to the scene of Coombs Road, Halesowen, at around 3.17am to reports of a serious collision involving a car and a tree. The road remains sealed off as of 11am.

A West Midlands Ambulance Spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a car that had crashed into a tree on Coombs Road at 3.17am. Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene.