'It's been the hardest year ever': Saved pub prepares to celebrate holidays

The Old Crown on Carters Lane, Halesowen, is preparing to celebrate Christmas and New Year after experiencing the hardest year in its history.

The celebrations come after the pub was saved from near closure after experiencing a difficult financial year due to the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

Stav Smith, the pub manager at The Old Crown, said: "It was just one of those things. It's just really hard at the moment after Covid and the cost-of-living crisis.

"We usually do great over the summer, it's one of our best times, but this summer has been terrible, it really wasn't the best."

The manager said that the price of necessities was making it hard to stay in business, with gas costing £75 a day alone.

The pub is preparing to host a range of activities for the festive period

Stav continued: "Just the gas alone is £75 a day alone. The owner has around 20 pubs across the country and they are all finding it hard.

"The price of gas and electricity has just gone through the roof. It's really hard."

However, after a slight uplift in business, the business is now looking forward to celebrating Christmas and New Year's, with Stav hoping it will help bring new faces to the pub.

Stav continued: "We have got our staff Christmas party tomorrow (December 21), and then we will start on the Christmas and New Year parties.

"Everyone is welcome to the Christmas and New Year's party, for Christmas Eve we will have karaoke and some other festive things, and on Christmas Day we will be offering a free glass of whisky or bourbon to all of our lovely regulars.

"On New Year's Eve, we will be hosting a party and buffet to welcome in the New Year. Everyone is welcome, we have a really lovely team of staff who help to make a friendly and welcoming atmosphere."

Tickets for the New Year's Eve event cost £3 in advance or £5 at the door. More information about the events can be found on the groups Facebook, or by calling the pub on 01214232788