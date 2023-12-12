Halesowen MP picks Christmas card design from local schoolchildren

Newfield Park Primary School Year 3 pupil Jasmine Hidri on designing the winning Christmas card.

Over 900 pupils from schools across Halesowen & Rowley Regis submitted entries, but James decided that Jasmine’s design, featuring a Christmas tree dressed in baubles with a Halesowen theme, would be this year’s winner.

The baubles on the tree feature references to local business Somers Forge, the Halesowen-born former economist and MP Thomas Attwood, the poet and landscape gardener William Shenstone, and Halesowen Town FC.

James also visited Blackheath Primary School, Highfields Primary School and St Michael’s CoE High School on Friday to present certificates to the runners-up, whilst he will also be making further visits to Olive Hill Primary School and Windsor High School this week.

James said: "I want to thank everyone who took part in my Christmas Card Competition this year. Once again the standard of entries was very high with lots of strong contenders, but with Jasmine’s card I really liked the way she combined Christmas with our local heritage.

“It was great to meet Jasmine in person to present her with her certificate, and to visit the runners-up too. They can all be very proud of their efforts.

“I also want to thank the staff at all schools who’ve taken part in my competition for getting their pupils involved, and I wish all our teachers and education staff in Halesowen & Rowley Regis a very Merry Christmas and best wishes for the new year.”

Steve Payne, Headteacher at Newfield Park Primary School, said: “We are all delighted here at Newfield Park that Jasmine won the Christmas card competition. We have lots of talented children here, and it's wonderful that one of our budding young artists can be recognised. She's very much looking forward to her card being delivered to so many people in so many different walks of life!”