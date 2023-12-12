Campaigners battling for third time to save green space from development

Members of the Friends of Colley Gate community group in Halesowen are pinning their hopes on a petition calling for green space on Highfield Road and Foredraft Street to be removed from the draft Dudley Local Plan.

The plan is out for public consultation until December 22 and includes earmarking the Colley Gate land as a possible site for up to 18 dwellings.

Cradley and Wollescote councillor Ryan Priest started the petition which has gathered 170 names so far.

Councillor Priest said: “We acknowledge the need for housing, but it should not come at the cost of greenspace that serves as a sanctuary for people and wildlife.”

“We have beaten these plans twice before, I’m confident we will do it again.”