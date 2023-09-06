MP visits motor company which now employs over 80 people in Halesowen

Managing director Anthony Bevan , James Morris MP and Director Lee Dimmock.

Bevan Motor Bodies is part of the Bevan group which has sites across the West Midlands, and began life as a motor bodybuilding company in Brierley Hill in 1976. It now has 360 employees across the Group, with 80 at the Halesowen site, and vehicles are built for a variety of services and industries.

James was given a tour of the manufacturing facility by Managing Director Anthony Bevan and Lee Dimmock, Director of Passport to Vehicle Quality (P2VQ), a part of the Bevan Group which assists customers with vehicle compliance.

The Halesowen and Rowley Regis MP said: “As a former businessman myself it is always encouraging to hear about local success stories, and the Bevan Group has certainly gone from strength to strength since its beginnings in the 1970s.

“I want to thank Anthony and Lee for showing me round the Halesowen facility, and for sharing the company’s story with me aswell as the current issues the motor bodybuilding trade is facing.”

Anthony Bevan, Managing Director of the Bevan Group, said: “Bevan’s was formed in 1976 and is one of the UK’s leading commercial body builders. With production facilities in the Black Country and wider West Midlands and Merseyside, Bevan have always delivered robust vehicle designs, with innovative features and premium safety for the operator.