Drug-driving ex-nurse jailed after high-speed police chase and trying to 'put blame on them'

Emma Clarke was sentenced to 16 months in prison at Mold Crown Court after being pleading guilty to dangerous driving, failing to provide blood and possessing cocaine for the incident which happened in November last year in Llandudno, North Wales.
A Black Country former lead nurse has been put behind bars after initiating a police chase.
